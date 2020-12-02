Poland's unemployment rate could approach 7%, deputy PM says

Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Joanna Plucinska Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Poland's unemployment rate in the new year could approach 7%, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin told Radio Plus on Wednesday, as the economy continues to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland's unemployment rate was 6.1% in October.

"It might not be 6.1%, it might unfortunately be closer to 7%, but when it comes to November's unemployment rate, Poland is at the head of the European Union when it comes to good tendencies for labour," Gowin said.

Gowin did not indicate what the unemployment rate might be in November.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Joanna Plucinska, editing by Larry King)

