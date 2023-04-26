Poland's unemployment rate at 5.4% in March

April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's registered unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in March compared with 5.5% in February, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, in line with analysts' expectations of 5.4%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 846,900 last month.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.