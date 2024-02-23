News & Insights

Poland's unemployment rate at 5.4% in January

February 23, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Anna Maria Nowak and Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Poland's registered unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in January compared with 5.1% in December, statistics office data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations of 5.4%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 837,100 last month.

Separately, the statistics office said the unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) rose to 3.1% in the fourth quarter compared to 2.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

