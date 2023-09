WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polish unemployment stood at 5.0% in August, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday citing estimates from the Minister of Family and Social Policy.

Poland's unemployment in July also amounted to 5.0%.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz;)

