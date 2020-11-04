Poland's top bank PKO posts 42% fall in quarterly profit

Adds details and quote

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA reported a 42% fall in net profit in the third quarter on Wednesday amid increased provisions related to the economic slowdown and legal risk connected with mortgages in Swiss francs.

State-run PKO posted a net profit of 712 million zloty ($182 million), nearly in line with the 710 million zloty expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, who also pointed to near-zero interest rates as an element limiting profits.

"The decrease in the net profit was due to... deterioration by 1,299 million zloty of net write-downs and impairment," the bank said in a statement, pointing to COVID-19 impairments and write-downs on non-financial assets.

Poland's top banks have set aside more than 1.96 billion zloty in total to pay for Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, after Polish courts recently ruled many were mis-sold to borrowers, with PKO indicating earlier this year it had made 636 million zloty in provisions.

In the first three quarters of 2020, the bank's bottom line amounted to just above 2 billion zloty.

Since the beginning of the year, PKO shares have fallen roughly 40%, as investors sold bank stocks in anticipation results would worsen due to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

($1 = 3.9130 zlotys)

(By Gdansk Newsroom and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 51 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.