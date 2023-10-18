Poland's Third Way hopes president won't delay appointing new govt

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The co-leader of Poland's centre-right Third Way coalition, Szymon Holownia, said on Wednesday he hoped President Andrzej Duda, a nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party ally, won't delay appointing a new government after Sunday's election.

PiS won the most seats in parliament, but lost its majority, and three pro-European Union groupings, Civic Coalition (KO), Third Way and New Left said they were ready to form a government.

