Poland's Third Way hopes president won't delay appointing new govt

Credit: REUTERS/Jacek Marczewski/AGENCJA WYBORCZ

October 18, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The co-leader of Poland's centre-right Third Way coalition, Szymon Holownia, said on Wednesday he hoped President Andrzej Duda, a nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party ally, won't delay appointing a new government after Sunday's election.

PiS won the most seats in parliament, but lost its majority, and three pro-European Union groupings, Civic Coalition (KO), Third Way and New Left said they were ready to form a government.

