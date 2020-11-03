Poland's rate-setting panel meeting moved to Friday

Poland's monthly Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday, rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Tuesday, confirming state news agency PAP information.

"According to my knowledge, the sitting was moved to Friday," rate-setter Ancyparowicz told Reuters. She didn't say why the decision was taken.

Central bank spokesman Jacek Majcherek confirmed the meeting had been moved to Nov. 6 and October minutes would be published Nov. 10. He declined to say why.

Analysts had expected the MPC to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels on Wednesday.

