Poland's Rafako to file for bankruptcy after Tauron's damages claim

January 12, 2023 — 05:51 am EST

Written by Anna Koper for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Polish company Rafako RFK.WA said on Thursday it was filing for bankruptcy a day after Tauron TPE.WAdemanded 1.3 billion zloty ($298 million) in damages and penalty fees from Rafako's consortium that built a 910 megawatt (MW) power unit that Tauron deems faulty.

The company questions Tauron's claims, but is afraid they could impact its ability to conduct business operations and find an investor it is seeking, it said in a statement.

Rafako's shares were almost 30% down at 1041 GMT.

($1 = 4.3620 zlotys)

