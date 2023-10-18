Poland's Rafako to begin preparing bankruptcy filing, shares tumble

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polish boiler maker Rafako RFK.WA said on Wednesday it will start preparing a bankruptcy filing, sending its shares down by almost a fifth.

However, Rafako listed several factors it said could stop it from making a final decision to file the motion, including a consent by its key creditors to defer the payment of instalments until at least Nov. 30.

The company's shares were 19% lower by 1450 GMT, taking their year-to-date loss to more than 44% and on track for their worst day since January.

Earlier this year, Rafako scrapped a previous plan to file for bankruptcy, citing developments relating to a dispute with Polish utility Tauron's TPE.WA production unit over the construction of a coal-fired power plant in Jaworzno.

($1 = 4.2165 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

