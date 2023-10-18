News & Insights

Poland's Rafako to begin preparing bankruptcy filing, shares tumble

October 18, 2023 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polish boiler maker Rafako RFK.WA said on Wednesday it will start preparing a bankruptcy filing, sending its shares down by almost a fifth.

However, Rafako listed several factors it said could stop it from making a final decision to file the motion, including a consent by its key creditors to defer the payment of instalments until at least Nov. 30.

The company's shares were 19% lower by 1450 GMT, taking their year-to-date loss to more than 44% and on track for their worst day since January.

Earlier this year, Rafako scrapped a previous plan to file for bankruptcy, citing developments relating to a dispute with Polish utility Tauron's TPE.WA production unit over the construction of a coal-fired power plant in Jaworzno.

($1 = 4.2165 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.