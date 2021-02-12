Poland's Q4 GDP at -2.8% y/y, above forecast

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Poland's gross domestic product PLGDP=ECI fell 2.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter compared to a 1.5% fall in the previous quarter, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a drop of 3.0% year-on-year.

The statistics office said that in the fourth quarter seasonally-adjusted GDP fell by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, versus 7.9% growth in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Monika Czeremanska in Gdansk)

