Poland's Q3 GDP at 5.1%, above forecast

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Poland's gross domestic product PLGDP=ECI rose 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter compared to a 11.2% rise in the previous quarter, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a growth of 4.7% year-on-year.

The statistics office said that in the third quarter seasonally-adjusted GDP rose by 2.1% quarter-on-quarter, versus revised 1.8% in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

