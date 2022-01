WARSAW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, a top aide told the state news agency PAP on Wednesday.

The president is in isolation, the aide added.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

