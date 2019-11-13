Poland's Play does not expect its key investors to sell shares

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Polish mobile operator Play Communications PLY.WA does not expect key investors to sell any shares in the company, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Investors are very involved on a day to day basis ... I don't predict that they will make any additional move, but I'm not in their shoes," said Jean-Marc Harion.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Alan Charlish)

