Poland's PKO to restart paying dividends as soon as possible - deputy head

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Polish bank PKO BP PKO.WA wants to start paying dividends again as soon as possible, its deputy head said on Friday, after financial regulator KNF told banks not to do so in the first half of 2021 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our ambition is, of course, to start paying dividends as soon as possible, but of course... the KNF always has the last word here," Piotr Mazur told a conference call with analysts.

