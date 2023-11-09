News & Insights

Poland's PKO BP Q3 net profit at 2.78 bln zlotys, above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

November 09, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Sept. for Reuters ->

By Sept. 30, the bank registered 55,000 mediation applications regarding mortgage loans in Swiss francs, with the total number of settlements concluded at 34,253.

Out of mediation applications, 34,819 were concluded with a positive outcome and 12,397 were concluded with a negative outcome.

In the third quarter, PKO BP did not increase the write-downs on legal risk related to mortgage loans denominated and indexed in Swiss francs.

The bank also said it has filed a follow-up application to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) regarding dividend payment.

The bank meets requirements for the payment of dividends at a level of up to 100% of 2022 net profit, PKO BP said.

In July, the bank received a negative opinion from Poland's KNF regarding the possibility for PKO BP to pay out part of its profit from reserve capital.

($1 = 4.1492 zlotys)

