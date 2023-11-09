Poland's PKO BP Q3 net profit at 2.78 bln zlotys, above expectations

By Sept. 30, the bank registered 55,000 mediation applications regarding mortgage loans in Swiss francs, with the total number of settlements concluded at 34,253.

Out of mediation applications, 34,819 were concluded with a positive outcome and 12,397 were concluded with a negative outcome.

In the third quarter, PKO BP did not increase the write-downs on legal risk related to mortgage loans denominated and indexed in Swiss francs.

The bank also said it has filed a follow-up application to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) regarding dividend payment.

The bank meets requirements for the payment of dividends at a level of up to 100% of 2022 net profit, PKO BP said.

In July, the bank received a negative opinion from Poland's KNF regarding the possibility for PKO BP to pay out part of its profit from reserve capital.

($1 = 4.1492 zlotys)

