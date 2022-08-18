Poland's PKO BP Q2 net profit at 422 mln zlotys, above expectations

Polish biggest lender PKO BP reported on Thursday its second-quarter net profit at 422 million zlotys ($91.3 million), down 66% year-on-year but above analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank's net profit for the second quarter to stand at 335 million zlotys.

PKO BP's net interest income increased by 51% year-on-year to 3.64 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.6232 zlotys)

