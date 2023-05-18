News & Insights

Poland's PKO BP posts Q1 net profit up 2% to $350 mln

May 18, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

GDANSK, May 18 (Reuters) - PKO BP's PKO.WA first-quarter net profit rose 2% on the year to 1.45 billion zlotys ($350 million) helped by growth in basic income offsetting incurred legal risk costs, Poland's biggest bank said on Thursday.

The result topped the 1.41 billion zlotys expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The results were impacted by a cost of 967 million zlotys related to Polish banks' ongoing troubles with foreign exchange mortgage loans.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

