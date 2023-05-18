Poland's PKO BP posts Q1 net profit up 2% to $350 mln

GDANSK, May 18 (Reuters) - PKO BP's PKO.WA first-quarter net profit rose 2% on the year to 1.45 billion zlotys ($350 million) helped by growth in basic income offsetting incurred legal risk costs, Poland's biggest bank said on Thursday.

The result topped the 1.41 billion zlotys expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The results were impacted by a cost of 967 million zlotys related to Polish banks' ongoing troubles with foreign exchange mortgage loans.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; editing by Jason Neely)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.