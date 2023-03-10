Poland's PKO BP full-year net profit falls 31.6% y/y

GDANSK, March 10 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP's PKO.WA full-year 2022 net profit slumped nearly 32% year-on-year to 3.33 billion zlotys ($751.78 million), it said on Friday.

The result was above analysts' forecast of 3.29 billion zlotys.

The state-owned bank reported a net interest income for the year at 11.81 billion zlotys, boosted by an increase in Polish interest rates from 0.50% to 6.75% year-on-year.

($1 = 4.4295 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Banacka)

