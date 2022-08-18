Poland's PKO BP expects increase in write-downs if unemployment rises

Adds details, quotes from conference, share move

GDANSK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP PKO.WA expects any unemployment rise caused by economic weakness would increase the number of write-downs and it also would have to book extra provisions if Russia cuts off gas supplies, a bank executive said on Thursday.

He was speaking after the bank reported a 66% year-on-year fall in second-quarter profit, which still exceeded analyst expectations, while higher interest rates improved net interest income.

Across Europe, economies are slowing and inflation is surging chiefly because of an energy crisis driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"If there is an increase in unemployment, we will of course see in the case of PKO BP, which has large retail portfolios, that it will then affect this retail portfolio and we will see an increase in write-downs," Vice-President for Risk Management Piotr Mazur told a conference call.

Asked about the impact of a potential halt to gas supplies from Russia, he said the bank has reviewed exposure in the corporate area and assumes 600-800 million zlotys ($129.26-$172.35 million) of additional provisions if a complete shutdown of gas inflows from Russia takes place.

PKO BP earlier on Thursday reported second-quarter net profit of 422 million zlotys, down 66% year-on-year but 26% above analysts' expectations.

"The beat on the bottom line in percentage terms looks very high, but it is moderate in nominal terms and comes mostly from lower than expected credit risk provisioning," Erste Group analyst Lukasz Janczak wrote.

PKO BP's net interest income increased by 51% year-on-year to 3.64 billion zlotys following interest rates hikes and volume growth.

The bank's net interest margin for the first half of the year rose by 44 basis points year-on-year to 3.19%.

PKO BP expects to announce its new strategy at the turn of the year, the bank's acting Chief Executive Pawel Gruza said.

At 1115 GMT PKO BP shares were up 2.0%.

($1 = 4.6417 zlotys)

Poland's PKO BP settles 15,461 Swiss franc mortgage claims - Reuters News

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert, Anna Banacka and Karol Badohal; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.