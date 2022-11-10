Poland's PKO BP expects cost of risk to grow in 2023, says deputy head

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP PKO.WA expects its cost of risk to rise in 2023, the bank's deputy head said on Thursday, though he added it would not be by a significant amount.

"We think the macroeconomic situation will cause an increase in the cost of risk in 2023," Piotr Mazur told a call with analysts. "In the case of PKO BP we do not expect (the increase) to be significant."

(Reporting Anna Koper; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Jan Harvey)

