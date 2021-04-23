PKO

Poland's PKO BP approves 6.7 bln zloty fund for FX loan settlements

Contributors
Alan Charlish Reuters
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Shareholders of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP approved a proposal to set up a 6.7 billion zloty ($1.77 billion) fund for foreign exchange loan settlements, the results of voting at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) showed.

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA approved a proposal to set up a 6.7 billion zloty ($1.77 billion) fund for foreign exchange loan settlements, the results of voting at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) showed.

In December, Poland's financial market regulator KNF proposed a plan under which banks would reach out-of-court settlements with clients who took out mortgages in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs, as if the loans had originally been taken out in zlotys.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but then faced ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

($1 = 3.7829 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More