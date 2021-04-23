Poland's PKO BP approves 6.7 bln zloty fund for FX loan settlements

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA approved a proposal to set up a 6.7 billion zloty ($1.77 billion) fund for foreign exchange loan settlements, the results of voting at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) showed.

In December, Poland's financial market regulator KNF proposed a plan under which banks would reach out-of-court settlements with clients who took out mortgages in foreign currencies, mainly Swiss francs, as if the loans had originally been taken out in zlotys.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but then faced ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

($1 = 3.7829 zlotys)

