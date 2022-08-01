Poland's PKN to take over gas company in Oct-Nov, CEO says

Polish refiner PKN Orlen plans to take over gas monopoly PGNiG in late October or early November, PKN CEO Daniel Obajtek said on Monday.

Coming shortly after shareholders approved Orlen's takeover of fellow Polish refiner Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA, the agreement marks another step towards the creation of an integrated energy giant.

PGNiG has agreed terms for the conversion of its shares into PKN Orlen stock as part of a takeover deal, the companies said on Friday.[nL8N2ZA2OE]

Obajtek also said the company would announce its new strategy at around the end of the year after completing the mergers, focusing on the energy security of Poland and the region as well as energy transformation.

