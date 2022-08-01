Poland's PKN to take over gas company in Oct-Nov, CEO says

WARSZAWA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA plans to take over gas monopoly PGNiG PGN.WA in late October or early November, PKN CEO Daniel Obajtek said on Monday.

PGNiG has agreed terms for the conversion of its shares into PKN Orlen stock as part of a takeover deal, the companies said on Friday, an announcement that sent PGNiG's shares up over 10%.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk;)

