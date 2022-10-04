Poland's PKN Orlen sees takeover of gas firm PGNiG within weeks - CEO

Polish refiner PKN Orlen expects its merger with Polish gas firm PGNiG to take place within weeks, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Tuesday.

Obajtek added that he hopes Orlen will take over PGNiG at the beginning of November.

