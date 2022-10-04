Poland's PKN Orlen sees takeover of gas firm PGNiG within weeks - CEO

GDANSK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA expects its merger with Polish gas firm PGNiG PGN.WA to take place within weeks, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Tuesday.

Obajtek added that he hopes Orlen will take over PGNiG at the beginning of November.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.