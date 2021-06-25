Poland's PKN Orlen says gas-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka to be ready by 2025

Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen will build a gas-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka by 2025, with CAPEX seen at 2.5 billion zlotys ($661.55 million), the company's Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Friday.

Poland had initially planned the power plant in north-east Poland to be fuelled by coal, but surging carbon emission costs forced the companies behind the project to change the fuel.

