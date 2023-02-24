Poland's PKN Orlen Q4 net profit surges on takeovers, refining margins

February 24, 2023 — 01:22 am EST

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen PKN.WA reported a four-fold jump in Q4 net profit, boosted by recent acquisitions and a strong refining margin, the company said on Friday.

The state-controlled refiner posted a net profit of 16.37 billion zlotys ($3.67 billion) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 4.14 billion zlotys a year ago, putting full year 2022 profit at 35.33 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.4567 zlotys)

