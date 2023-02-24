Poland's PKN Orlen Q4 net profit surges on takeovers, refining

Adds details, background

WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Poland's PKN Orlen PKN.WA reported a four-fold jump in Q4 net profit, boosted by recent acquisitions and a strong refining performance, the company said on Friday.

The state-controlled refiner posted a net profit of 16.37 billion zlotys ($3.67 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to 15.94 billion zlotys expected by analysts and 4.14 billion zlotys a year ago.

The fourth-quarter results include its Lotos business, and partial PGNiG earnings after Orlen took over the peers, in-line with the government's drive to tighten control over the economy and create 'national champions'.

The group's EBITDA LIFO during the period rose to 16.06 billion zlotys compared to 4.26 billion zlotys a year ago, mainly due to the consolidation of Lotos and PGNiG, which boosted the figure by 7.4 billion zlotys.

Refining produced EBITDA LIFO of 10.91 billion zlotys, with installations almost fully utilized, running at 98% capacity amid petrol sales volumes that surged 30% and diesel 53% on the year.

($1 = 4.4567 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Karol Badohal; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

