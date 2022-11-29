Poland's PKN Orlen Q3 net profit quadruples after Lotos takeover

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

November 29, 2022 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Adrianna Ebert and Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA reported on Tuesday a 336% year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit, boosted by the takeover of Grupa Lotos in July.

Third-quarter net profit reached 12.68 billion zlotys ($2.82 billion) compared to 2.91 billion zlotys a year ago.

The takeover of smaller peer Grupa Lotos increased refining and production volumes and boosted earnings by 5.9 billion zlotys, PKN Orlen said.

On a quarterly basis, operating profit for the oil and gas production segment rose 150% to 842 million zlotys, also boosted by the consolidation of Lotos' assets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the company's retail operations rose 20% to 856 million zlotys driven by a seasonal increase in sales. However, profit from retail sales was 8% lower than in the year earlier period as margins were squeezed, Orlen said.

($1 = 4.5036 zlotys)

