Poland's PKN Orlen net profit jumps threefold on consolidation boost

GDANSK, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose more than threefold to 9.01 billion zlotys ($2.18 billion), boosted by stronger sales from the consolidation of its Lotos and PGNiG businesses.

The revenues jumped over twofold to 110.27 billion zlotys, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 15.45 billion zlotys, compared with last year's 4.93 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Additional reporting by Anna Banacka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

