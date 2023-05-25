News & Insights

Poland's PKN Orlen net profit jumps threefold on consolidation boost

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

May 25, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose more than threefold to 9.01 billion zlotys ($2.18 billion), boosted by stronger sales from the consolidation of its Lotos and PGNiG businesses.

The revenues jumped over twofold to 110.27 billion zlotys, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 15.45 billion zlotys, compared with last year's 4.93 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

