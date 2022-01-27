Poland's PKN Orlen maintains its dividend policy

Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen will maintain its dividend policy, its chief financial officer Jan Szewczak told a news conference on Thursday.

In its strategy update published in November PKN said it was planning to pay at least 3.50 zlotys ($0.8544) dividend per share.

"We are maintaining our previous declarations in this respect," Szewczak said asked about dividend.

($1 = 4.0966 zlotys)

