Poland's PKN Orlen maintains its dividend policy

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA will maintain its dividend policy, its chief financial officer Jan Szewczak told a news conference on Thursday.

In its strategy update published in November PKN said it was planning to pay at least 3.50 zlotys ($0.8544) dividend per share.

"We are maintaining our previous declarations in this respect," Szewczak said asked about dividend.

($1 = 4.0966 zlotys)

