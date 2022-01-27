Poland's PKN Orlen maintains dividend policy

Adds detail and background

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA will maintain its dividend policy, its finance chief Jan Szewczak told a news conference on Thursday.

In its strategy update published in November PKN said it was planning to pay a dividend of at least 3.50 zlotys ($0.8544) per share.

"We are maintaining our previous declarations in this respect," Szewczak said.

PKN Orlen is planning to take over smaller rival Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA and Polish gas giant PGNiG PGN.WA.

The company announced this month that it would sell some Lotos assets to companies including Saudi Aramco and Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU to fulfil EU antitrust rulings. The PGNiG takeover, meanwhile, is pending approval by Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog.

Company's representatives on Thursday said PKN is not planning to take part in share issues by state-controlled utilities PGE PGE.WA and Enea ENAE.WA.

($1 = 4.0966 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Koper Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

