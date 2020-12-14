Poland's PKN Orlen does not plan any more media acquisitions

Adds comments by PKN Orlen, Gremi Media and KCI

WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen PKN.WA, said on Monday it does not plan any media acquisitions other than its already announced takeover of Polska Press from Germany's Verlagsgruppe Passau.

Earlier this month PKN announced it was buying regional newspaper publisher Polska Press, bringing more local media back into Polish hands.

Onet - a Web portal owned by Ringier Axel Springer Media AG - then reported that the refiner could also be interested in taking over Gremi Media, the owner of two nationwide dailies, Rzeczpospolita and Parkiet.

"PKN Orlen has no plans to take over other media," state news agency PAP quoted PKN Orlen's press office as saying.

Separately, Gremi Media said in an emailed statement that it is not a party or subject to any proposals regarding changes in its ownership structure.

Also on Monday, the chief executive of KCI, the company that owns Gremi Media, said in an interview published by Rzeczpospolita daily that while it is looking to sell up to 60% of its shares to smaller investors, it remains a strategic investor in Gremi Media.

(Reporting by Alicja Ptak and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw Editing by Susan Fenton and Matthew Lewis)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.