Poland's PKN Orlen does not plan any more media acquisitions

WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen PKN.WA, said on Monday that it does not plan any media acquisitions other than its already announced takeover of Polska Press from a German owner.

Earlier this month PKN announced it was buying regional newspaper publisher Polska Press, bringing more local media back into Polish hands.

Local media then reported that the refiner could be interested in more media takeovers.

(Reporting by Alicja Ptak and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)

