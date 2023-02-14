Poland's PKN Orlen discovers additional gas at Jastrzebiec deposit

GDANSK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen PKN.WA has discovered an additional 500 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas in the Jastrzebiec deposit near the city of Bilgoraj in Lublin, Poland's biggest refiner said on Tuesday.

The discovery boosts the deposit's mineable resources to 700 mcm and may be larger, according to the company.

"Domestic natural gas resources, in addition to supplies via the Baltic Pipe and the LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie, are an important element of Poland's energy security system," CEO Daniel Obajtek said in a statement.

Further discoveries of gas from domestic deposits will allow the company to maintain its gas production in the coming years at a level close to 20% of the country's annual demand, Obajtek said.

"Orlen will continue to invest in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. The integration of companies operating in the upstream segment into a strong multi-energy group will allow intensifying activities in this area and create the potential to achieve even better results," he added.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; editing by Jason Neely)

