Poland's PiS short of majority in election - final results

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was ahead in a national election, but short of a majority, final official results showed on Tuesday.

The official results from 100% of voting districts gave PiS 35.38% of votes, while the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 30.70%, the centre-right Third Way was third with 14.40%, New Left had 8.61% and the far-right Confederation were on 7.16%.

(Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)

