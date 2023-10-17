News & Insights

Poland's PiS short of majority in election - final results

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

October 17, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Warsaw Newsroom for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was ahead in a national election, but short of a majority, final official results showed on Tuesday.

The official results from 100% of voting districts gave PiS 35.38% of votes, while the liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 30.70%, the centre-right Third Way was third with 14.40%, New Left had 8.61% and the far-right Confederation were on 7.16%.

(Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

