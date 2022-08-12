Poland's PGNiG unit and Aker BP find new oil and gas in Norway

Adds CEO quote, details

GDANSK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - PGNiG PGN.WA said on Friday a unit of the Polish gas company and Aker BP AKER.OL have found new oil and natural gas deposits in the Norwegian Sea.

The company estimates the deposit at between 11 million and 36 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which 20% is attributable to PGNiG, and said it plans to explore for further deposits nearby.

"Norway is our priority, when it comes to exploration and production abroad. Utilising those deposits is strategic for us, also with regards to strengthening Poland's energy security," PGNiG Chief Executive Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said in a statement.

PGNiG said the new deposit was located in the Newt prospect, 14 km north-east of the well developed Skarv production field, so utilising existing infrastructure will allow for lower costs and reducing the time needed to develop the new deposit.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Mateusz Rabiega; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

