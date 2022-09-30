Poland's PGNiG signs 10-year capacity deal with Klaipeda LNG

Adds PGNIG CEO and Klaipedos Nafta CEO, details

GDANSK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA said on Friday it has secured regasification capacity at Lithuania's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Klaipeda in a 10-year deal.

The deal with terminal operator Klaipedos Nafta will allow PGNiG to import 6 terawatt hours (TWh) of LNG, equivalent to over 500 million cubic metres of natural gas annually via the terminal through 2032, the Polish firm said in a press release.

"I am convinced that the cooperation (...) will not only contribute to the business plans of both companies, but will also enable further integration of gas markets in this part of Europe," said PGNiG chief executive Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak.

"Allocation of the long-term capacity extends our future cooperation and will further contribute to the enhanced energy security of the region (...)," said Klaipedos Nafta CEO Darius Šilenskis.

PGNiG started importing LNG through Klaipeda in May and has received six deliveries at the facility, with part of the cargo sold to customers in the Baltic States and the rest transported to Poland, the company said.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jason Neely and Chizu Nomiyama)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.