Poland's PGNiG shareholders approve company's takeover by PKN Orlen

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA on Monday approved the company's takeover by refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA, moving the oil firm closer to completing its plan to become a national energy champion able to compete with global players.

Shareholders owning at least two-thirds of PGNiG shares had to back the merger terms to approve it. It received over 99.9% of votes in favour, results of the vote showed. Orlen shareholders backed the merger last month.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki)

((Marek.Strzelecki@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.