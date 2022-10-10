Poland's PGNiG shareholders approve company's takeover by PKN Orlen

Anna Koper
Alan Charlish
Marek Strzelecki
WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA on Monday approved the company's takeover by refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA, moving the oil firm closer to completing its plan to become a national energy champion able to compete with global players.

Shareholders owning at least two-thirds of PGNiG shares had to back the merger terms to approve it. It received over 99.9% of votes in favour, results of the vote showed. Orlen shareholders backed the merger last month.

