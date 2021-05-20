Poland's PGNiG says it isn't in talks with Gazprom over new gas supply deal

Adds details, background

WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Poland's dominant gas firm, state-run PGNiG PGN.WA, said on Thursday it is not in talks with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM over a new gas supply deal.

The head of exports at Gazprom told an online briefing earlier on Thursday that talks about a new gas supply contract with Poland were continuing despite political tensions.

"PGNiG is not in talks about a new contract with Gazprom," PGNiG said in an emailed statement to Reuters, when asked about the Gazprom's comments.

PGNiG, which sells gas to households and industry in Poland, buys most of its gas from Gazprom based on a long-term contract that expires in 2022. The Polish company has said previously that it does not intend to extend the contract beyond that date.

Poland has taken steps to reduce its reliance on Russian gas - it built a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the port of Swinoujscie and started construction of a gas link to Norway. In the past few years Poland has been purchasing LNG from Qatar and the United States, among other sources.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)

