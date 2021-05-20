Poland's PGNiG says it is not in talks with Gazprom over new gas supply deal

WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-run PGNiG PGN.WA said on Wednesday it has not been in talks with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM over a new gas supply deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, head of exports at Gazprom said that talks about a new gas supply contract with Poland continue.

PGNiG imports most of the gas it resells from Gazprom based on a long-term contract that expires in 2022. The Polish company has said before that it does not intend to extend it beyond that date.

