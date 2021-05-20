Poland's PGNiG says it is not in talks with Gazprom over new gas supply deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-run PGNiG said on Wednesday it has not been in talks with Russia's Gazprom over a new gas supply deal.

WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-run PGNiG PGN.WA said on Wednesday it has not been in talks with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM over a new gas supply deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, head of exports at Gazprom said that talks about a new gas supply contract with Poland continue.

PGNiG imports most of the gas it resells from Gazprom based on a long-term contract that expires in 2022. The Polish company has said before that it does not intend to extend it beyond that date.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More