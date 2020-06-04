Poland's PGNiG eyes takeover opportunities in Norway as crisis bites

Poland's dominant gas company PGNiG hopes that it can take advantage of new acquisition opportunities in Norway that may come up due to the global crisis, the company's Chief Executive Jerzy Kwiecinski said on Thursday.

Kwiecinski added that PGNiG may increase its own gas production in Norawy to 0.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) next year from 0.5 bcm now.

