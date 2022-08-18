Poland's PGNiG doubles H1 net profit as gas prices soar

Writes through with details and quotes

WARSAW/GDANSK Aug 18 (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA almost doubled its net profit in the first half of 2022, it said on Thursday, as record-high gas prices resulting from the war in Ukraine boosted its exploration and production business.

Gas prices have surged due to reduced supplies from Russia after one route was shut when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February, some European countries were cut off for refusing to pay for gas in roubles, and a dispute broke out over repairs to a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

"Thanks to diversified business and revenue streams, the PGNiG Group is able to generate solid financial results despite the unprecedented situation on the natural gas market in Europe," Chief Executive Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak said in a statement.

"The key growth engine is our upstream business, led by record prices of commodities and a significant rise in gas production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf."

Net profit for the first half of 2022 was 4.84 billion zlotys ($1.05 billion), up 99% year on year.

For most of the second quarter PGNiG has been cut off from Russian gas supplies and reliant on alternative supply routes.

The company said that it had seen a "radical shift" in its foreign gas supply sources.

"The share of gas imports from across Poland's eastern border shrank to 37%, from 58% a year earlier, while the share of LNG imports rose to 34%, compared with 25% in the same period of 2021," the company said.

"The share of gas sourced from the western and southern directions rose to 29%, relative to 17% the year before."

The company also said gas sales rose 2% in the first half thanks to a one-off sale to the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves in March 2022. However, excluding this transaction, sales fell, particularly in the domestic market where higher prices stifled demand.

($1 = 4.6206 zlotys)

(Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom, writing by Alan Charlish; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.