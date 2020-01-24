Poland's PGNiG does not rule out takeovers -CEO

All scenarios are possible when it comes to cooperation with other state-run firms and takeovers in Poland and abroad cannot be ruled out, the chief executive of PGNiG said on Friday.

"We want to build our role as a champion, not just in Poland," Jerzy Kwiecinski told reporters.

