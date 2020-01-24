Poland's PGNiG does not rule out takeovers -CEO

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - All scenarios are possible when it comes to cooperation with other state-run firms and takeovers in Poland and abroad cannot be ruled out, the chief executive of PGNiG said on Friday.

"We want to build our role as a champion, not just in Poland," Jerzy Kwiecinski told reporters.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Alan Charlish)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

