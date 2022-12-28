Poland's PGE signs preliminary deal to buy PKP Energetyka

Adds details and background

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Polishstate-run utility PGE PGE.WA has signed a preliminary deal to buy the owner of PKP Energetyka for about 1.91 billion zlotys ($433.03 million), PGE said on Wednesday.

PGE said it would buy PKP Energetyka's sole shareholder, PKPE Holding.

PKP Energetyka is one of Poland's biggest energy groups and supplies electricity to the national railway.

CVC Capital Partners bought PKP Energetyka from the state-owned railway firm in 2015 for 1.97 billion zlotys, including debt.

Since taking power in 2015, Poland's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government took steps to increase control over certain parts of the economy, including the energy, banking and media sectors.

The transaction is expected to close on April 3, 2023. As a result PGE Group will gain access to the distribution network throughout Poland, it said.

PGE shares were up 3% at 1253 GMT .

($1 = 4.4108 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.