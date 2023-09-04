Poland's PGE reverses decision to bring forward carbon neutrality target

WARSAW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Polish utility PGE PGE.WA said on Monday it was reversing a decision to bring forward its carbon-neutrality target to 2040 from 2050, changing course less than a week after the announcement of a strategy that caused political fallout.

With Poland weeks away from a closely fought parliamentary election, PGE's move had caused uproar among miners and forced State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin to say that the government's strategy did not involve accelerating an exit from coal.

PGE is one of a few state-controlled energy firms that is seeking to move away from coal-fired plants in a coordinated overhaul of the country's energy sector.

Poland plans to spin off state-owned utilities' coal-fired power plants into a new state-owned company, NABE, making it easier for Warsaw to focus on green energy as many banks steer clear of financing coal-dependent companies.

"The Management Board of PGE S.A. repealed the resolution adopting the update of the PGE Group Strategy," PGE said in a statement. "The decision is due to the need to complete the process of establishing the National Energy Security Agency (NABE)."

In August, the utility signed a term-sheet with the Polish treasury on a coal asset spin-off, after the government offered 849 million zlotys for PGE's mining and generation unit.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Alexander Smith)

