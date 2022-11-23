Poland's PGE net profit up 17%; financing challenges ahead, CEO says

Adds CEO quote, context

GDANSK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - PGE PGE.WA, Poland's biggest utility, posted a 17% year-on-year jump in its third-quarter net profit to 654 million zlotys ($143.42 million), in line with the company's earlier estimates.

The company's quarterly EBITDA fell 9% to 1.93 billion zlotys amid lower operating profit in the key power generation segment, while heat generation segment swung to an operating loss on surging costs of coal, gas and carbon emissions.

"There are no windfall profits in the utilities sector. Given regulatory changes on the energy market, financing of energy transformation in coming quarters will be an even bigger challenge," PGE Chief Executive Wojciech Dabrowski said.

The government wants state-controlled energy companies to have minimal profits in 2023 and shoulder the burden of keeping household bills low.

Its revenues grew by 77% to 19.36 billion zlotys.

($1=4.5600 zlotys)

