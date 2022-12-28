Poland's PGE approves preliminary deal to buy PKPE Holding

December 28, 2022 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The management of Poland's biggest utility PGE PGE.WA has approved the signing of a preliminary deal to buy PKPE Holding from Edison Holdings for about 1.91 billion zlotys ($433.15 million), PGE said on Wednesday.

PKPE Holding controls a number of entities the activities of which are focused around PKP Energetyka, one of Poland's biggest energy groups and the electricity supplier to the national railway.

($1 = 4.4096 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

