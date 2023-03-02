PEO

Poland's Pekao Q4 net profit at 886.1 mln zlotys, above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 02, 2023 — 12:04 am EST

Written by Mateusz Rabiega and Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

GDANSK, March 2 (Reuters) - Polish bank's Pekao PEO.WA fourth-quarter net profit grew by over 27% year-on-year to 886.1 million zlotys ($201.88 million), it said on Thursday. The result was above analysts' forecasts of 6% growth to 735 million zlotys.

Fourth-quarter net interest income rose two-fold to 3.21 billion zlotys, with net fee and commission income adding up to 672.0 million zlotys versus 695.2 million zlotys last year.

($1 = 4.3893 zlotys)

