Poland's Pekao plans dividend for 2020 at upper end of 50-75% policy range

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Poland's second largest bank Pekao PEO.WA plans to pay a dividend from its 2020 profit at the upper end of its 50-75% payout range, the bank's Chief Financial Executive Tomasz Kubiak said on Tuesday.

The state-run bank said in its 2021-2024 strategy update on Monday that it plans to allocate 50-75% of annual profits on dividends.

"Yes, we also plan dividend for 2020, in the range we mentioned, even at the upper end," Kubiak told a press conference following the strategy release.

PEO

