Poland's Pekao cuts 2020 ROE target to 11-12% -CEO

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland's second largest lender by assets, Bank Pekao SA PEO.WA, has cut its 2020 return on equity (ROE) target to around 11.5% from an expected 12.5%, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michal Krupinski said on Tuesday.

The cut was mainly due to an increased regulatory burden, Krupinski told Reuters on the sidelines of a presentation for investors in London, referring to payments to the bank guarantee fund this year.

"There will be a lower (2020 regulatory) payment," Krupinski said. "It is too early to give a view on the final number."

Pekao's CEO added that the bank plans to pay a dividend of 60-80% of this year's profit.

Krupinski confirmed the bank's interest in smaller rival mBank MBK.WA, which was put up for sale by its German owner Commerzbank CBKG.DE and said Pekao would benefit from mBank's advanced technology and scale.

"We have commissioned analysts, we are working with advisors in the very initial stages of analysing this as a potential situation," Krupinski said.

He declined to comment on a potential valuation for mBank.

Krupinski said he saw consolidation eventually leaving around four large banks in Poland from the seven now operating. Low interest rates and high regulatory and tax payments make it difficult for smaller banks to compete.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Louise Heavens)

